Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/31/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/17/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/15/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/23/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 334,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,158. The firm has a market cap of $807.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,961 shares of company stock worth $1,215,377. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

