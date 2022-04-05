Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Athersys (ATHX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) recently:

3/31/2022 – Athersys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Athersys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

3/17/2022 – Athersys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

3/16/2022 – Athersys had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1.25 to $1.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,443. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

