Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Softcat (SCT)

3/25/2022 – Softcat had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($25.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Softcat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Softcat was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Softcat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,680 ($22.03). The company had a trading volume of 205,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,518. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,604.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,794.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

