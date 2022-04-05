Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Softcat (SCT)

Softcat (LON: SCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/25/2022 – Softcat had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($25.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Softcat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Softcat was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Softcat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,680 ($22.03). The company had a trading volume of 205,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,518. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,604.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,794.03.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.
