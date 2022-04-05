Analyzing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -68.54% -63.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.15%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.30%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 30.21 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -20.66 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$61.40 million ($2.84) -1.07

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

