Analyzing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Novavax 0 2 5 0 2.71

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,424.39%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $198.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.98%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Risk and Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 4.50 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.60 Novavax $1.15 billion 5.01 -$1.74 billion ($23.29) -3.23

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63% Novavax -152.12% -368.20% -66.43%

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.