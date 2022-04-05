Analyzing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 135.42%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Kuboo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -7.18% -17.36% -1.75% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.47 -$33.95 million ($1.00) -4.80 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Payoneer Global.

Risk & Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Kuboo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

About Kuboo (Get Rating)

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

