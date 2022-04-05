Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.05.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $505.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

