Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -101.15%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

