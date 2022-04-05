Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AINV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 263,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $841.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,591,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

