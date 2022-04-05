Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of Apollo Investment worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

AINV opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AINV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

