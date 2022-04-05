Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

