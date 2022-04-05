Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 7%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 90,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

