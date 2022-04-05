Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 7%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 90,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)
