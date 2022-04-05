Aptose Biosciences’ (APS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APS. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

