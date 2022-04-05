Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.47 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

