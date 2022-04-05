ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.49% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.