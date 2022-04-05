Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.34

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

