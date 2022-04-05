Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 3,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

