ARMOR Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $7.01 million and $58,223.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.25 or 0.07532005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.23 or 0.99764637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047687 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

