Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,888 shares of company stock worth $12,072,901. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,802,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

