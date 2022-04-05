Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

ASND opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

