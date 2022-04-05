Assemble Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and $3.36 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00106712 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

ASM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.