Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

