Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

