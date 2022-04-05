Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

