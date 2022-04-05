Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 488 ($6.40).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £531.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.90). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 411.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

