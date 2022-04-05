AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will announce sales of $38.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.85 billion and the highest is $39.29 billion. AT&T posted sales of $43.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $156.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.20 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.39 billion to $164.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 747,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,135,496. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

