AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

