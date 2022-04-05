AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.78.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 9.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of 9.33.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

