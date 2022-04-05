Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.52. Avnet reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,539. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.