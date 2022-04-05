Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.70

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 4958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

