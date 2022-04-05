Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE AYA opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.91 million and a P/E ratio of 346.15. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.