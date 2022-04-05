Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYLA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

