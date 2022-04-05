Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AYLA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

