AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

