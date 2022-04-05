Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Banano has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $40,845.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,755,875 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

