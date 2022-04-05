Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce $79.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $78.60 million. Banc of California posted sales of $62.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.49. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

