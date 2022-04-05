Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €10.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.