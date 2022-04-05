Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $550.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $870.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.72. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.