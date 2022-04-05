Bank of America Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.