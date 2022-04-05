Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.28.
About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.