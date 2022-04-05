BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.50 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BankUnited by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.