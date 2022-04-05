Barclays Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

BRZE stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

