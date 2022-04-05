Barclays Trims ABB (NYSE:ABB) Target Price to CHF 34

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

NYSE ABB opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 238,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

