Barclays Trims freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Target Price to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

freenet stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. freenet has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

