BARK (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BARK alerts:

BARK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

BARK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,110. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. BARK has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BARK by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BARK (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARK (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.