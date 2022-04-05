Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

