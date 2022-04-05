Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $565.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

