Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Financial Comparison

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -79.98% N/A -46.09% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.23 -$88.56 million ($1.47) -1.53 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.69 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.81

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hycroft Mining and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Barrick Gold 1 3 6 1 2.64

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $27.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Barrick Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

