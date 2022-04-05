Barrington Research Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $72.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $977.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,805 shares of company stock worth $1,241,215. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

