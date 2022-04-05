Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.0058

Basid Coin (BASID) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $163,341.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00036352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00106439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

